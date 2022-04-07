Badger cornerbacks talk transfer trio, dog mentality, and Smith’s leadership

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger cornerback room looks a lot different than it did a season ago. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams are gone, Dean Ingram move to receiver, and Hank Poteat brought in three transfers.

And the transfer trio have made an instant impact during spring practice.

Jay Shaw – Senior Cornerback

Justin Clark – Senior Cornerback

Cedrick Dort – Senior Cornerback

Alex Smith – Senior Cornerback

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.