Badger Conference schools won’t participate in extended spring sports season

MADISON, Wis. — A number of area schools say they will not participate in the spring sports season that was extended into the summer.

The Badger Conference released a statement Thursday, announcing the decision. This comes after the WIAA said it would allow 30 days of summer contact for players and coaches.

“We express our sadness for our student-athletes and coaches, who have worked so hard in preparation of the season,” the statement read. “This decision will allow closure for our seniors, and we wish them the best of luck moving forward.”

The conference is made up of Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Waunakee and Watertown.

