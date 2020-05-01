Badger commit pushes Jeep

Badger football commit, JP Benzschawel pushes a Jeep to stay in shape for senior season at Grafton.

GRAFTON – With high school and their weight rooms closed, athletes have to get a little creative to get their workout in.

JP Benzschawel put his workout in drive, literally. The 4-star left tackle pushed a Jeep on leg day and made it look easy.

Benzschawel verbally committed to play at football Wisconsin on February 1, 2019, following his dad, uncle, and two brother’s footsteps.

