Badger commit pushes Jeep
GRAFTON – With high school and their weight rooms closed, athletes have to get a little creative to get their workout in.
JP Benzschawel put his workout in drive, literally. The 4-star left tackle pushed a Jeep on leg day and made it look easy.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Left Tackle @jp_benzschawel putting in that work! #PTR pic.twitter.com/nc27rU6pa7
— Grafton Black Hawk FB (@GraftonBHFB) April 28, 2020
Benzschawel verbally committed to play at football Wisconsin on February 1, 2019, following his dad, uncle, and two brother’s footsteps.