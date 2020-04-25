Badger center Tyler Biadasz selected in fourth round of NFL Draft

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

MADISON, Wis. — Former Badger center Tyler Biadasz is picking up where another Wisconsin center left off.

The Amherst, Wisconsin native was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, 146th overall.

Travis Frederick announced his retirement from football in March.

Biadasz is Wisconsin’s first Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the best center in college football.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments