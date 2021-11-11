Badger Blueprint: Wisconsin’s bowl streak and a look ahead to Northwestern

MADISON, Wis. — A dominant win over Rutgers has the Badgers at the top of the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin’s 52-3 victory helped them move up three spots to number 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Badgers are set to take on Northwestern this weekend.

In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now sports director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin look ahead to Northwestern and talk about Wisconsin’s bowl streak.

