Badger Blueprint: Wisconsin ready to keep the axe and take the West

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen continued Wisconsin’s tradition of running over Nebraska rushing for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Badgers to their 7th-straight win.

Wisconsin moved up 1 spot to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Jim Polzin: Wisconsin football’s offense owed the defense. It made good against Nebraska

In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now sports director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin discuss UW’s offense holding its end of the bargain as well as what the Badgers have to do to keep the axe in Madison for another year.

