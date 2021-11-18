Badger Blueprint: ‘Big Game Braelon’ has Wisconsin ready to run by Nebraska

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns, while the Badger defense picked off 4 passes as Wisconsin dominated Northwestern for their 6th-straight win.

“I look over and he’s just truckin’ some dude” That was Braelon Allen all game long.

The win helped UW move up to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. This Saturday they welcome a Nebraska team that has 1 Big Ten win this season and who’s lost 7 straight to Wisconsin.

Jim Polzin: At 17, Braelon Allen is humble, mature, and ‘just trucking some dude’ for the Badgers

In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now sports director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin discuss Allen’s first career start as well as what Wisconsin needs to do to slow down Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska offense.

You can watch the Badger Blueprint above and every Wednesday night during News 3 Now at Ten.

