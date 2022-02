Badger basketball legend gets number retired

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin basketball celebrated more than just a win on Sunday.

During a halftime ceremony, Michael Finley’s number (24) was retired to the Kohl Center rafters where it will hang forever. Finley was joined by family, friends, former teammates and coaches.

