Badger Band to not perform during fall football season

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Marching Band announced it will not be performing in the fall football season, according to a statement released Thursday.

The statement said the same will apply to all other marching bands in the Big Ten Conference, but the conference has the right to change the decision at a later time.

“The Wisconsin Band was founded in 1885, at least nine years before football existed on this campus,” Badger Band said in a statement. “Performing for the Badger Faithful in the greatest venue in all of college football is an honor and privilege that we do not take lightly. We look forward to a time where we can suit up and perform in support of our team and great institution.”

As of Thursday evening, there is no information about performances during the winter sports season or spring semester. In the meantime, Badger Band said it will continue to operate under public health guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marching band’s students were cleared to return to in-person instruction Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the 46th Annual UW Varsity Band Spring Concert was canceled as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

