Backups on I-39/90 southbound Saturday after fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two southbound lanes are open Saturday night on I-39/90 near Stoughton after a fire.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire started around 1 p.m.

The release said the incident was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident.

