Police: Brief backup on Beltline caused by group of protesters

MADISON, Wis. — A slow-moving group on the Beltline in Madison headed east starting near Whitney Way caused a large, brief backup Thursday night.

A Dane County dispatcher said the group was near Verona Road at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Madison police said it is a group of protesters.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident began at 9:10 p.m. and lanes were cleared at about 9:30 p.m.

