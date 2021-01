Backstage with Bruno: ‘The Niceties’

Madison Forward Theater is back with a virtual performance of “The Niceties.” It tells the story of a Black liberal arts college student and an important debate on race, history and power in the U.S. Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to check it out.

