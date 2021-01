Backstage with Bruno: The Goodwin Project

The Children’s Theater of Madison is relaunching the Goodwin project, thanks to popular demand. The project consists of four plays by poet, playwright and human rights activist Idris Goodwin. Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to find out more.

