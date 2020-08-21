Backstage with Bruno: McFarland native nominated for Emmy

Lots of people have dreamed of moving to New York City to make a name for themselves in the world of TV and film. A woman from McFarland is doing just that, and she now has an Emmy nomination to show for it. Michael Bruno chats with Erin Shannon who was recently nominated for an Emmy for her work on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

