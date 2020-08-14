Backstage with Bruno: Let Me Sing and I’m Happy

Site staff by Site staff

The Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, otherwise known as Dane Arts, helps support the local arts community by supporting projects and programs, but now they need some help to get through the pandemic. A group of local artists have teamed up for a virtual concert and fundraiser. Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to get the latest info.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments