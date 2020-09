Backstage with Bruno: ‘Joey’s Song’ puts together virtual concert to fight epilepsy

For years, Joey’s Song has fought epilepsy with live music. Now, live music is hard to come by. To adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is now holding a virtual concert to raise money and awareness for the disorder.

