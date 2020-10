Backstage with Bruno: Going Under the Ghost Light with the Overture Center

Site staff by Site staff

While the theaters are closed, theater owners always leave a light on for the ghosts, which is aptly called the ghost light. The Overture Center for the Arts is hosting an event centered around that idea just in time for Halloween.

Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to find out more.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.