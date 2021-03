Backstage with Bruno: Girls Rock Camp Madison

It’s an after school program that teaches youngsters 8 to 18-years-old how to write and perform original songs. Tonight we go behind the screen with Michael Bruno at the virtual Girls Rock Camp Madison as they prepare for their latest showcase performance.

