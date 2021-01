Backstage with Bruno: ‘Festpocalypse’

Looking to get a good laugh this weekend while watching some of the biggest comedy stars out there? Jon Hamm, Bob Odenkirk, Fred Armisen and Weird Al are just some of the stars participating in “Festpocalypse,” a virtual event fundraiser for San Francisco Sketchfest. Our Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to check it out.

