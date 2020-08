Backstage with Bruno: Christopher Jackson goes live from the west side

Over the Fourth of July weekend, many people got to experience the magic of the original Hamilton cast for the first time. Now, Christopher Jackson who played George Washington in the original production is hosting a virtual concert benefiting the Overture Center.

