Backstage with Bruno: Celebrating National Coming Out Day with a story slam

This Sunday is National Coming Out Day and the Human Rights Campaign is celebrating with a story slam. LGBTQ people from across Wisconsin will be sharing their stories through a virtual event. Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to share more about the upcoming event.

