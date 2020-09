Backstage with Bruno: Behind the screens of Guest House Theater

Site staff by Site staff

Since 2018 the Guest House Theater has been providing high quality performances in the Madison area featuring professional casts. Like everyone else these days, they’re virtual until they can get back to the theater. Michael Bruno goes behind the screens to share how the group is adapting to the pandemic.

