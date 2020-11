Backstage with Bruno: Beaver Dam High School presents ‘Songs for a New World’

Site staff by Site staff

This weekend a group of Beaver Dam High School students will do something they haven’t done before: Put on a virtual musical. Micahel Bruno goes behind the screens to share a closer look at “Songs for a New World.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.