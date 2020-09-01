Back-to-school kicks off in Rock County on Tuesday

Site staff by Site staff

It’s back-to-school time in Rock County. Families are waking up and getting ready for one of three scenarios: all in-person learning, all virtual learning or a hybrid. Regardless of the teaching style, it’s a new experience for everyone.

Families preparing for the big return to the classroom have the normal back-to-school shopping list but with a couple extra items like masks, sanitizers and cleaning wipes.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.