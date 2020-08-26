Back to School: How to find child care during the pandemic

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Many parents are now looking for child care for school aged children, something they wouldn’t be thinking about without the pandemic.

In these uncertain times, that task is even tougher, according to Jody Bartnick, executive director of Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C) in Madison.

“It used to be that families would tour programs and visit them, obviously some of those rules and policies have changed, so you really want to call the program and figure out how they’re enrolling families at this point with the pandemic,” Bartnick said.

Bartnick says there are options still available, but you better act fast. There’s in-home family child care, different group settings, and some school districts are even offering programs themselves.

“We’re partnering with the City of Madison to increase our referral database so that parents have more options for school aged care during the day,” Bartnick added.

When you’re narrowing down your options, ask for references and talk to other parents. Also, make sure you call the regulatory agency to see if they’re licensed properly and look into any compliance issues.

And finally, don’t be afraid to ask the questions.

“Programs are doing a really good job of making sure kids are safe during the day, so parents can talk about that with them and find out what’s going on and how to make sure their kids are being well taken care for,” said Bartnick.

Now while child care isn’t cheap, many cities, counties, and even the state, are adjusting subsidies to offer coverage for school aged children during the day.

“Not all parents can stay at home to homeschool or do virtual schooling during this pandemic so they’re really trying to figure out ways to offset those costs,” Bartnick concluded.

If you have any questions about your family’s options, 4-C is available to help you out with a free consultation.