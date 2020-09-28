Donate baby essentials at 2020 Community Baby Shower

Donate baby essentials at this year’s News 3 Now Community Baby Shower benefiting Project Babies.

DRIVE-THRU DROP OFF SITES

Thursday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

1974 S. Stoughton Road



Friday, Oct. 9, 1-4 p.m.

8 Straubel Court, TNT Family Resource Center, located at the East Madison Community Center 675 S. Whitney Way, West Gate Mall parking lot



Saturday, Oct. 10, 1-4 p.m.

8 Straubel Court, TNT Family Resource Center, located at the East Madison Community Center 2202 S. Park St., ACCESS Community Health Center



Sunday, Oct. 11, 1-4 p.m.

675 S. Whitney Way, West Gate Mall parking lot



ITEMS NEEDED

Diapers (40-count or less), wipes, baby wash, lotion, oil, shampoo, hooded towels, washcloths, receiving blankets, car seat covers, new or very gently used onesies, sleepers, long-sleeved tops and bottoms (all sizes, newborn to 24 months), new hand rattles and toys, teething rings and sippy cups, lactation supplies, backpacks/diaper bags, and unexpired car seats.

Please note: Used furniture items will be inspected by the Office of Consumer Protection prior to distribution, if there is a question of its safety. Expired car seats and booster seats cannot be accepted.

CASH DONATIONS

To donate directly to Project Babies through PayPal, please click here.

ABOUT PROJECT BABIES

Project Babies is an initiative of the 501(C)(3) charitable organization, Today Not Tomorrow Inc. Project Babies serves expectant mothers and families of Dane County, and the News 3 Now viewing area with items needed for the care of an infant and toddler, educational resources and activities, through community baby showers and mobile baby closets. To learn more about the Project Babies initiative, click here or visit the Facebook page

DISTRIBUTION

All items collected will be distributed during the Community Baby Shower event, to be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at the East Side Community Center. Families do not need to receive any agency services to be invited to this event.

In addition to door prizes and shower games, the Community Baby Shower will include educational presentations on key issues like early brain development, nutrition and breast feeding, early literacy and financial well-being. Parents that attend the event will have access to additional community resources.

Due to limited space, the first 100 expectant mothers or parents of babies (newborn to 12 months) will be placed on the invitation list. For additional information on the Community Baby Shower or to register, please call 608-770-9588 or email pbcommunitybabyshower@gmail.com.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

Veridian Homes

Dave Jones Inc.

