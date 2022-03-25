Avian flu threatens Wisconsin poultry industry
For the first time since 2015, avian flu has been detected in Wisconsin. Professor Adel Talaat joins News 3 Now Live at Four to talk about how serious the threat is.
RELATED STORIES
- DATCP confirms highly pathogenic bird flu in Jefferson County
- Poultry farms in Jefferson Co. being monitored after bird flu case confirmed
- Bird flu in Wisconsin causes Henry Vilas Zoo to close aviary
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.