Avian flu confirmed in Rock County, second domestic case in Wisconsin this year

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Rock County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Saturday.

The case was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, and DATCP and the USDA are coordinating an incident response.

Officials said the case was confirmed in a backyard flock, and the birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the disease from spreading.

This is the second domestic case of HPAI confirmed in Wisconsin this year, with the first coming from Jefferson County.

Officials said the disease does not present an immediate public health concern and does not pose a food safety risk.

