Avian flu case confirmed in commercial flock in Barron County

by Kyle Jones

Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP FILE - Turkeys stand in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa on Aug. 10, 2015. When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the birds in that flock even when it numbers in the millions, but animal welfare groups say their methods are inhumane.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock in Barron County.

The DATCP and USDA are working together to respond to the incident, and officials said the birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the virus.

This is the fourth domestic case of avian flu confirmed in Wisconsin this year. The first case was confirmed in Jefferson County last month.

Other cases were confirmed in Rock and Racine counties.

