Average number of COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. drops below 100 per day

MADISON, Wis. — The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County is continuing to fall to levels we haven’t seen since last summer, according to the latest data from local health officials.

In their weekly data snapshot update, Public Health Madison & Dane County says the 14-day average of new cases per day has dropped to 76, continuing a weeks-long trend of average COVID case counts falling off. Last week, Dane County was averaging 120 new cases per day over a two-week span. Just one month ago, Dane County was averaging 562 new cases per day.

The seven-day average of new cases is even lower, at 65.3 — a level the health department says is the lowest since July 29, 2021, about a month after the Delta variant was first detected.

Officials at PHMDC say COVID hospitalizations and deaths have been decreasing at the same rates, which tells them that the lower case counts are likely a true indication of the situation in the county, and not because fewer people are getting tested.

The latest data from the county shows there are still about 2,042 tests being conducted every day, but only 3.7% of them are coming back as positive for COVID-19.

About 79 percent of people in Dane County have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the initial dose series, while 62.6% are considered up-to-date with all eligible boosters.