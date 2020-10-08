Avenue Club announces temporary closure

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Avenue Club in Madison will be temporarily closing at the end of the month.

A post from the bar and grill Thursday said it has struggled due to limited capacity and reduced customer foot traffic. Sales have also not covered expenses, which has been the case since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our industry,” the post said. “Restaurants were the first to close to keep our communities safe, and will likely be the last to fully re-open.”

The Avenue Club plans to reopen “when there is a better handle on this virus” and capacity restrictions are lifted.

Customers can still stop in or order carryout through the end of October. The restaurant’s hours and menus can be found here.

“We’re grateful to our amazing team for their dedication, talent, hospitality, and professionalism,” the post said. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for the support and loyalty they have shown to us, especially during this unprecedented time. We will miss welcoming you through our doors, but we will see you on the other side of this pandemic!”

