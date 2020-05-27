Autopsy shows homicide victim died from blunt force trauma, police say

MADISON, Wis. — An autopsy revealed an elderly man died from blunt force trauma, not a gunshot wound as originally thought, Madison police said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Nang Yee Lee, 81, of Madison, on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched tot he 1800 block of Northport Drive around 9:15 p.m. Friday. Lee was taken to the hospital that night t in critical condition. He died three days later, Madison police said.

Madison police said the alleged killer is a 38-year-old man who lived in the same building as Lee. Officials will release the person’s name once he is booked into Dane County Jail.

