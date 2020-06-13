Auto body shop and operator charged with three felony counts of tax fraud

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

iStock/junial

CAMBRIA, Wis. — The owner and operator of AC Auto Body shop was charged with committing fraudulent income tax returns Friday.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Timothy C. Ashley, 59, was charged with three felony counts of fraud and rendering income tax return or obtain refund with fraudulent intent as well as 18 misdemeanor counts of fraud and sales, use tax return.

Law enforcement officials said Ashley failed to report $135,778 of business income on his individual income tax returns for 2016, 2017 and 2018. Ashley also failed to collect and submit Wisconsin sales tax for the jobs he handled “off the books,” the report said.

Officials said the investigation revealed that Ashley’s actions resulted in a tax loss of $16,921 to the state.

Ashley is facing up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines per felony and misdemeanor counts, the report said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.