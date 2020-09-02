Authorities seek help finding girl missing 2 weeks from Brodhead area

Cheyenne DJ Ladwig

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement in two counties are asking for help finding a girl who was last seen two weeks ago in the Brodhead area.

The Green County Sheriff’s office said the department, along with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Green County Human Services, is attempting to locate missing Cheyenne DJ Ladwig.

Officials said she is considered a runaway juvenile. Her age wasn’t specified in the release.

Cheyenne was last seen in the rural Brodhead area on Aug. 19, officials said. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact officials in Green or Rock counties:

Green County Sheriff’s Office 608-328-9400, case number G20-06782

Rock County Sheriff’s Office 608-757-8000, case number SO20-33593

Cheyenne has also be listed as a missing juvenile with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, case # MP73208.

Information on where Cheyenne may be can also be reported to NCMEC, the sheriff’s office said.

