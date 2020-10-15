Authorities search for suspect after 24-year-old man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Stephanie Fryer

BARABOO, Wis. –The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man believed to be connected to a death at Devil’s Lake State Park.

A 24-year-old man was found dead at the park Wednesday morning, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. Meister said his department is investigating the death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The body was found along the Grottos Trail at the park.

Authorities are searching for a man in connection to this death. They described the suspect as between 5 feet 10 inches and six foot tall. He was spotted wearing a dark colored head and face coverings. There are no photos of the suspect at this time. He was spotted walking west on the Grottos Trail toward the south shore parking lot.

Meister said it’s unclear right now if this was a targeted incident.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone who was in this area of the park Wednesday morning or has information about the incident are asked to call the Sauk County Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-847-7285.

Devil’s Lake State Park was shut down for several hours Thursday. The park has since reopened.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Baraboo Police Department and State Crime Lab are helping with the investigation.

