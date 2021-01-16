Authorities search for missing elderly man last seen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Ozaukee County officials are searching for a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday night.

A message from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Eric Ede, 66, of Thiensville, was last seen getting into a yellow cab from the Amtrak Station in Milwaukee at 7:45 p.m.

Officials said Ede has been diagnosed with mental health problems and needs medication. His last dose was taken Friday morning.

Ede is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair. He also uses a walker.

Authorities were unable to provide a photo of Ede or a description of what he was last seen wearing.

Those with information on the man’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Thiensville Police Department at 262-242-2100.

