Authorities respond to trailer fire on Madison’s north side

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Officials are responding to a fire on Madison’s north side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a caller said a trailer was on fire on Bluejay Lane shortly before 1 p.m.

Authorities said no roads in the area are closed yet, but dispatch said the residents are reportedly out of the trailer.



