Authorities respond to flipped car on Milwaukee Street

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities are responding to a flipped car on Milwaukee Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to Dane County Dispatch, police responded to a flipped car at the intersection on Lamplighter Way at 4:09 p.m.

Madison police and fire are on the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.



