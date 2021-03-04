Authorities recover gun used in Wisconsin Dells homicide

Logan Rude

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Authorities have recovered the missing firearm that was used to kill a woman in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room on Valentine’s Day.

Police initially responded to a hotel at 1015 River Rd. for a welfare check of two people, but when they arrived, officers found the woman they were sent to check on was dead. The man she was with, 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy, was arrested and subsequently charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier.

In the criminal complaint against Mondy, authorities said Mondy claimed he was acting in self defense when he shot and killed the victim.

According to officials, the gun Mondy allegedly used was disposed in the area near the room the two were staying in. ATF helped Wisconsin Dells police and Wisconsin Department of Justice officials find it, with assistance from an explosives detection K-9.

Mondy’s bail has been set at $5 million.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department, DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attornye’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab are all involved in the investigation.

