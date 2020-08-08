Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a Kenosha police officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement the 30-year-old officer was transported to a hospital, and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

He has been with the department for two years.

Police say the suspect shot the officer and that the officer returned fire. It is unknown whether the suspect was injured, and the person is still at large.