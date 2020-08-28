Authorities in Columbia County warn of rising waters, flooding on roads

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Columbia County are warning residents about rising waters and flooding on roads Friday.

The Columbia County Emergency Management Office said in a release Friday that flooded roads, roads with compromised culverts, and bridges have signs posted and are barricaded. Citizens are urged to heed the warning and should not drive around barricades.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of southern Wisconsin until 9PM. More on the forecast: https://t.co/NyKupOj9He pic.twitter.com/UozfYWVuON — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) August 28, 2020

Emergency management officials also said the Wisconsin River is at the Action Stage at 11.88 feet and expected to rise to 14.5 feet by Saturday. The Fox River was at 8.74 feet, which is just under the minor flood stage, which is 9 feet.

“With the predicted storms throughout the day, conditions can change quickly,” officials said in the release. “People who live in low lying areas or along the any river are encouraged to take appropriate actions and to monitor the river levels for any changes.”

Residents can monitor river levels through the River Gauge on the National Weather Service website.

State traffic officials said in Pardeeville, Highway 44 near the Fox River was closed at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in both directions because of flooding over the road.

Extremely heavy rainfall has fallen across portions of central and southern Wisconsin over the past 24 hours. A few locations reported over 7" of rainfall this morning. #WIwx @WISCTV_News3 @news3weather pic.twitter.com/MbOQ86LOrQ — Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) August 28, 2020

Officials reminded motorists not to attempt to drive through standing water on a road because as little as 6 inches of moving water can sweep a car off the road.

Columbia County is keeping an up-to-date list of the roads that are closed on its website. Anyone who comes across a road that is covered with water that hasn’t yet been closed or barricaded is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 608-742-4166, ext. 1.

The emergency management officials said flood clean-up kits are available to residents affected by the flooding at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E Cook Street, in Portage.

Columbia County Health and Human Services has free flood well water test kits for county residents who have recently experienced flooding with their well. They are available at the main entrance reception desk of Columbia County Health and Human Services at 111 E. Mullett St. in Portage, Monday through Friday.

Anyone in need of sandbags should contact Columbia County Dispatch at 608-742-4166, ext. 1, and request Emergency Management.

In Juneau County, rain caused some flooding on streets in Mauston. Water was seen on the road near the Juneau County Justice Center on Friday morning.

There have also been some reports of roads washed out in Monroe County.