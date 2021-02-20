Authorities identify victims in Rock County plane crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday morning in a plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Rock County.

Tanner Byholm, 25, of Glidden, and Remington Viney, 26, of Kimberly, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Rock County medical examiner.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed forensic autopsies Friday. The deaths remain under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, National Transportation Safety Board, Federal Aviation Administration and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. along the edge of Happy Hollow Park, a wooded area about a mile south of the airport. The plane was discovered upside down partially submerged in mud and water.

Emergency crews said the remote location made their response difficult. They ended up using an airboat to reach the crash site.

The plane crashed about a minute after it took off from the airport. Someone onboard messaged the airport tower about an undisclosed problem. Authorities did not share specifics about that message during a news conference on Tuesday.

Conditions were clear at the time of the crash. The plane was described as “unique” and “experimental” in design by authorities.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash.

