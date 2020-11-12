Authorities identify person killed in Janesville house fire

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Authorities have identified the person killed during a house fire in Janesville early Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Steven J. Stephenson. Stephenson died from injuries he suffered in the fire.

Janesville firefighters were dispatched to a home along the 1000 block of South Pearl St. shortly after midnight Monday. They arrived on scene to find flames coming from the home.

The person who lived at the house was unaccounted for. Crews later pulled Stephenson’s body from the building.

The Janesville police and fire departments are still investigating Stephenson’s death.

