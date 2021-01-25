Second child dies after Grant Co. house fire; one child still in critical condition

BLUE RIVER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says two children have now died from injuries suffered during an overnight house fire over the weekend.

33-year-old Andrew Brown and 12-year-old Frederick Hurley died in the fire, according to authorities. Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman also confirmed to News 3 Now that 14-year-old Barbara Hurley, who was in a Milwaukee hospital, died Monday morning.

Another child, 15-year-old Francis Hurley, is still in critical condition at University Hospital in Madison.

Two other adults, 37-year-old Jenny Joe Moe and 38-year-old Gilbert Moe, were treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the fire, which started at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday at 105 Jay Street in the Village of Blue River. Several area fire departments responded with mutual aid after getting reports of people being trapped in the house.

