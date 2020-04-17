Authorities identify pedestrian hit, killed on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified the pedestrian hit and killed on the Beltline in Madison early Thursday

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Yana M. Scofield, 21, of Madison, died at the scene. Yana is also known as Austin Scofield, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Emergency crews were called to the Beltline near Todd Drive just before 1 a.m. Thursday after someone was hit by a large truck.

The Wisconsin DOT closed all eastbound lanes of the Beltline at Seminole Highway for three hours Thursday morning as crews investigated.

