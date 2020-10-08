Authorities identify man killed in Green Co. farming accident

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MONTICELLO, Wis. — Authorities in Green County are identifying the man killed in a farming accident this week.

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says 62-year-old John P. Marty of rural Monticello died after being pinned under a combine on Little Sugar Lane Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation found Marty was laying in front of one of the combine’s tires while working on a piece of equipment when the combine rolled forward, pinning him underneath.

A Monticello firefighter was able to roll the combine off Marty, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

