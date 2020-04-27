Authorities identify man killed in Dane County crash

RUTLAND, Wis. — Authorities have identified the man killed during a crash on U.S. Highway 14 around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities said Joshua J. Schulz, 22, of Oregon, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were called to Highway 14, near U.S. Highway 92, around 1 a.m. Sunday. Law enforcement officials said a car left the road and crashed into several trees.

Schulz was the only person in the vehicle.

Officials said Highway 14 between West Rutland Road and Highway 92 was closed for roughly five hours while the crash was investigated.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department and Brooklyn Fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene.

