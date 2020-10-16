Authorities identify man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities have identified the man found dead Wednesday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park.
John Craig Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa, died from injuries sustained in a stabbing, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said his department was investigating Schmutzer’s death as a homicide.
His body was found along the Grottos Trail at the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities are searching for a man in connection to this death. They described the suspect as between 5 feet 10 inches and six foot tall. He was spotted wearing a dark colored head and face coverings. There are no photos of the suspect at this time. He was spotted walking west on the Grottos Trail toward the south shore parking lot.
Meister said it’s unclear right now if this was a targeted incident. Investigators have learned that prior to this incident, Schmutzer spent time Hilldale Mall in Madison, Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County and in the LaValle area.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison said Schmutzer was a 2018 graduate majoring in finance.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone who was at Devil’s Lake State Park on Wednesday morning or has information about the incident are asked to call the Sauk County Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-847-7285
Most details of the investigation will be kept confidential until is conclusion, Meister said.
