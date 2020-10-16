Authorities identify man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities have identified the man found dead Wednesday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park.

John Craig Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa, died from injuries sustained in a stabbing, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said his department was investigating Schmutzer’s death as a homicide.

His body was found along the Grottos Trail at the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.