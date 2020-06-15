Authorities identify 22-year-old driver killed in Green Lake County crash

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. — A 22-year-old Green Lake County man died following a crash involving three vehicles, according to a release from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Quintin N. Herdt, 22, from the Green Lake and Princeton area, died as a result of the crash. He was driving one the vehicles involved in the crash.

Deputies were dispatched to Highway 23, east of St. Marie Road in the town of Brooklyn around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Carter J. Hahn, 18, of Ripon, was driving a westbound SUV involved in the crash. Thomas G. Schuster, 64, of Ripon was driving the tractor/trailer involved in the crash.

It is unclear what events led up to the crash. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is still under investigation.

