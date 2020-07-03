Authorities identify 18-year-old man killed during shooting at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities have identified the victim killed Tuesday after being shot at a hotel on Madison’s east side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was Dembo Jammeh, 18, of Madison.

Madison police officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation at the Red Roof Inn on 4830 Hayes Road.

Police said Jammeh was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to an incident report. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives believe the Jammeh was specifically targeted. Police officers are actively looking to identify a suspect.

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

